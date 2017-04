Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Lee Bryan Fullwood, 46, formerly of Exchange Street, Retford, has links to Worksop, north Nottinghamshire and Mansfield.

The public are advised not to approach Fullwood but anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000416064.