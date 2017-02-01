Discount store in Mansfield to close

A discount store in Mansfield will close next month.

JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, which is located on Old Mill Lane, in Mansfield Woodhouse will close in March.

The company says the store will close because its lease has expired.

Staff have been informed are undergoing “a full consultation process”, a spokesman said.

The store, which sells homeware furniture, DIY tools and gardening products, is one of 13 across the UK, other locations include Hucknall, Lincoln and Sheffield.

However, these will remain open.

Guy Daltry, CEO of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse said:“It is with great sadness that we are closing our Mansfield store as it was the business’s first ever store, from which the business went on to expand a further 12 stores and JTF.com.”

“The size and layout of the existing Mansfield property prevents us from offering our full range. Our Mansfield customers will have a greatly improved shopping experience at our larger, refurbished stores in Hucknall, Sheffield & Lincoln with full product ranges and improved facilities.”

“We are continuing our growth plans for 2017 and are actively seeking new store locations throughout the UK.”