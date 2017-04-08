Disadvantaged children to be helped by Easter egg bike event in Notts

The run-up to Easter gets off to a roaring start this weekend as bikers take part in the 37th Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run tomorrow (April 9), to help disadvantaged children.

After riding up the A60 from Nottingham’s Forest Recreation Ground to Mansfield Fire Station, bikers will donate Easter eggs, which will then be distributed by firefighters to Surestart centres, children’s homes and children with special needs and those living with foster parents.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has hosted the event - which will also see bikers have the chance to learn about road safety and enjoy trade stands, as well as refreshments provided by Pulp Friction, upon arrival at Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street.

Previous years have seen more than 1,000 bikers take part, and between them, they have managed to bring a smile to the faces of children across Nottinghamshire who benefit from their generosity and kindness.

Watch Manager Tim Marston, who is co-ordinating the day, said: “We are pleased and proud to once again host what has become an important date in the annual motorcycling calendar, and what often signals the first ‘ride-out’ of the season for many.

“As well as providing a much-needed boost to some of our county’s disadvantaged children, the Egg Run aims to promote safer motorbike riding in Nottinghamshire, and our firefighters will be on hand to offer practical advice to help to reduce the number of motorcycle casualties in the county.

“This is always a popular event, and it would be great to see as many people as possible coming along to support an event for such a worthy cause. This year we are also appealing for volunteers to come along and help us on the day, particularly with the bagging up of the Easter eggs before they are distributed out.”

Anyone wishing to take part should meet at The Forest Recreation Ground (Goose Fair site) at 9.30am for a 10am departure and bring an Easter egg, or eggs, to donate. Cash donations can also be made on the day, and these will go towards providing additional help for disadvantaged children in the county, such as days out.

All types of bikes are welcome at the event and maps will be distributed on the day.

More information about the Easter Egg Run and details of the route can be found at: www.eastereggrun.com.