Did you witness attempted robbery in Kirkby?

Officers are trying to trace two people who possibly disturbed an attempted robbery in Kirkby.

A woman was said to be walking alone in an alleyway off Orchard Way at around 4.30pm on Thursday, June 22 when she was approached by a man on a bicycle.

He rode into her and tried to grab her mobile phone but left empty handed when it’s believed two people appeared.

The offender is described as white, 28 to 34 years of age, around 6ft 1ins tall, of a medium build with a dark coloured beard.

He was wearing a grey baseball cap, a navy blue jacket and black jogging bottoms. His bike was a black and silver mountain bike.

If you recognise this description or think you may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time it happened, call 101 quoting reference 1700279582.