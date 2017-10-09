Development of 300 homes could be built in Sutton

A total of 300 new homes could be built in Sutton, according to a planning application submitted to Ashfield District Council.

The development could be built on land between Newark Road and the B6139 Coxmoor Road.

The application was submitted by Hallam Land Management Limited for a mixture of house types from two to five bed properties.

Plans for the site include a new access junction from Newark Road, areas of open space and a children’s play area.

It is prosed that a new footpaths will connect the development to Searby Road and Sotheby Avenue and for a new footway/cycleway on the southern side of Newark Road.

Up to 10 per cent of affordable housing could be provided on site, subject to discussions with the local authority.

Hallam Land said it wants to provide a “new high quality development that integrates with the existing settlement of Sutton and complements the existing urban fringe setting.”

However, residents have voiced concerns that new housing will cause problems with traffic as well as flooding in the area.

Commenting on the application one resident said: “I bought my house just under two years ago in this small housing area in Sutton junction.

“I bought this house due to the location. Three hundred extra houses will cause extra traffic and emissions in the area.

“The road in and out of Sutton junction is manic enough.

“Adding 300 houses and a potential of up to 600 cars is a terrible idea. Building on these fields will also cause flooding issues to my house, causing damage and financial restraints.”

Another said: “It is inappropriate for a planning application to be considered when the land is under consideration for inclusion in the local plan and the land is likely to cause flooding if developed.

“Also the road structure is inadequate for traffic now and further development in this locality would be unadvisable.”

However, developers said they are aware of the concerns over flooding and the planning application states that the creation of storm water balancing areas to control surface water runoff.

The government has set out proposals to fix what it describes as the ‘broken’ housing market by encouraging councils and housebuilders to speed up the construction of new homes.

Ashfield District Council needs to provide for at least 7,683 new homes between 2016 and 2032.