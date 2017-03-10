Delay to closure of major road into Mansfield

The closure of a major route into Mansfield has been delayed until later this month.

Adamsway, the A6117, will be closed in both directions for six months from April 10.

The road will be shut until from 8am on April 10 until October 15 from its junction with the A617, Fountaindale Way East to its junction with Bellamy Road in Mansfield.

The new roundabout will provide access to a controversial multi-million pound mixed-use development scheme.

The Lindhurst Group is developing approximately 480 acres of land on the boundary of Nottingham and Mansfield, delivering an urban extension to Southern Mansfield.

Berry Hill Mansfield will comprise serviced land for hi-tech research and development facilities, offices and industrial accommodation as well as leisure and retail, up to 1,700 new homes, a brand new primary school, children’s nursery, health centre and care facilities.

A judicial review into the 1,700 homes earmarked for near the MARR route in Mansfield was dismissed by the Royal Courts of Justice despite a large group of residents launching an appeal in opposition to the plans.

While the road is closed improvements will also be made to the MARR/Adamsway junction.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire County Council said the work involves a substantial changes in the level of the road so a full closure is needed for the ‘safety our roadworkers and road users’.

The council said: “While the road is closed, we are taking the opportunity to make improvements to the roundabout at the MARR / Adams Way junction.

Signs alerting road users to the works have been in place since Monday March 6 giving advance warning of the closure.”

“Diversions routes will be in place through A6191, A617 and Fountaindale Way East will be well-signed.”

“We advise road users to allow a little extra time for their journeys and thank them in advance for their patience while these vital works take place.”