Dawson fund reaches £192k

A fundraising campaign to send tiny cancer victim Dawson Willcock to America for potentially life saving treatment has raised an amazing £190,000.

Dawson’s mum Wendy Willcock said:”The amount of money people have raised in just six weeks has been incredible.”

Dawson Willcock was diagnosed at the age of just 15 months in January with a rare 0.9 in one million cancer, Hepatoblastoma. Chemotherapy has failed to help him.

His family are hoping to raise £500,000 to take him to the US for treatment.

A whole community has rallied round to help and cash is flooding in from around the country.

Local boxer Neil Huntley, a friend of Dawson’s dad David, sparred 100 rounds – the equivalent of more than eight fights – with different opponents and raised £1,000.

Neil sparred for more than 300 minutes, with few breaks, at Revolution Fitness, Sutton.

A fun day organised by Amber Barker at Bilsthorpe raised more than £3,000

Jo Howarth held a fun day at Edwinstowe raising more than £1,000

Step Up dance school in Sutton held a danceathon and raised £1,700

On July 22 at the Mansfield Town Nottingham Forest friendly, at half time Mansfield Town under 12 girls team will play to raise money for Dawson.

Wendy added: “Everyone is being amazing - the schools have been very good with cake sales non uniform days and all worts of fundraisng events.”

A family fun day is being held on Sunday July 9 atthe John Fretwell Centre from 3-6pm, with DJ, face painting, bouncy castles a bar, mascots and much more.

A Fun day and car boot sale is being held on Saturday July 8 at St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton from 1pm onwards.

A ladies night for hen parties birthday girls and ladies wanting a fun night out with friends is being held at Forest town Welfare on July 8.

A tea and cake fundraiser is being held on Sunday August 6 from 12-3pm at Selston Old Council Offices.