Date set for Warsop Carrs by-election

A date has been set for the Warsop Carrs ward by-election following the death of Councillor Peter Crawford last month.

If the election is contested the by-election will take place on Thursday November 24. Nominations for candidates can be submitted from October 20.

The run-up to the election will adopt the following timetable:

28 October - close of nominations for candidates (4pm)

28 October - final date for withdrawals

31 October - Statement of persons nominated to be published 4pm

8 November - Deadline to register to vote

9 November - Deadline to apply for a postal vote (5pm)

16 November - Deadline to apply to vote by proxy - normal applications and non-medical emergencies (5pm)

24 November - Polling day

24 November - The count and declaration of result

Returning Officer for Mansfield, Bev Smith said: "This by-election is being held following the death of Cllr Peter Crawford. Nominations for candidates must be submitted by 28 October 2016 at 4pm. If you have not registered to vote already, please make sure you do so by the deadline of 8 November 2016."

For further information on the by-election, contact the Electoral Services team at Mansfield District Council on 01623 463345 or emailelections@mansfield.gov.uk.