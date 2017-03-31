Daring employees dive 10,000 feet from plane for charity

A fear of heights or flying was conquered in one fell swoop by ten intrepid employees of a Mansfield company as they leapt 10,000 feet from a plane for charity.

The daring skydive was carried out at Langar Airfield by workers at Total Intergrated Solutions (TIS) to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The BHF is the fire and security systems company’s chosen charity for 2017, and a phenomenal total of £6,173 was generated to go towards lifesaving research.

“I am so proud of everyone who jumped,” said James Twigg, managing director of TIS, who are based at Hamilton Way. “Many of them hate heights or flying, so a huge thanks to them for their absolute dedication in raising such an impressive amnount. We have another member of staff skydiving in April, inspired by his colleagues.”

Sophie Parkins, who is the East Midlands area’s fundraising manager for the BHF, said: “This was such a great effort by staff at TIS. Everyone is completely committed to fundraising for us, and the skydive was no exception.”

The TIS team undertook tandem skydives at the event, which should help the firm smash its fundraising target of £12,000. The money will boost the charity in its battle against heart and circulatory disease, and other events planned for the year include dress-down days, raffles and a swimathon.

One person dies of heart or circulatory problems every three minutes in the UK, so new research is vital to discovering treatments.

Sophie added: “Our corporate partners, such as TIS, play a crucial role in our fight for every heartbeat, helping to raise funds we so urgently need to carry on our research. Without incredible fundraising events like this, we wouldn’t be able to continue supporting the millions of people fighting a daily battle with heart disease.”