Cyclist assaulted in Mansfield – and a thief then pounced to steal his bike

A cyclist badly hurt after a bottle was thrown at him in Mansfield town centre got off his bike to confront his attacker – only for a thief to pounce and steal it.

The man was riding along Church Street yesterday, Wednesday, August 9, at about 11pm, when he was injured.

A man, who was among a group of people, threw a glass bottle at the cyclist, causing a serious cut to his arm.

But when the injured rider returned to confront the group and dismounted, an unknown person got on his bike and rode off.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his injuries were this evening described by police as “serious but not life-threatening”.