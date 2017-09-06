Crowds cheer for cyclists as Tour of Britain stage four leaves from Mansfield

Crowds cheered on cyclists competing in the Tour of Britain stage which started in Mansfield today.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the fourth stage of the eight-stage race takes the riders along a 165km route from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent.

Tour of Britain 2017 stage 4 from Mansfield to Newark-On-Trent. Pictured at the start are Charlotte Robinson, Jonathen Mundy and Phillip Robinson. Picture: Chris Etchells

Among them were Clive and Julie Widowson from Warsop.

Clive, who enjoys mountain biking said: "We're big cycling fans and we've come out to show our support for the cyclists and for Mansfield."

Brian Walker, from Mansfield said he enjoyed and was excited to see the Tour for himself for the first time.

"It's a one and only oppurtunity, he said, "So I made sure I got out to see it."

Tour of Britain 2017 stage 4 from Mansfield to Newark-On-Trent. Pictured at the start are Joel Donnelly and Sara Jayne Donnelly, eight. Picture: Chris Etchells

Allison Taylor and son Jack, 10, also turned up to watch from the starting line as Jack is a huge cycling fan and was excited to see some of his cycling heroes pass through Mansfield.

She said: "We wanted to take advantage of it coming through, its not every day you get to see something like this and Jack loves his cycling."

Paul Jones, from Sutton, said: "I'm a big cycling fan and it's a sport that every one can get into, you don't have to be particually fit. I'm going to head to Newark to watch the end too."

Mr Jones said he first started watching cycling during the 2012 Olympics and had previously watched the Tour of Britain leave from Nottingham in 2015 and 2012 and has since bought himself a bike to have a go himself.

"It's fantastic that more of Nottinghamshire has been included and that we get to see it so close to home."