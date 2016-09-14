Woman charged after King's Mill car park crash

A woman has been charged with drink driving after a collision in King's Mill hospital's car park.

Police have confirmed reports of an incident involving one vehicle at the Sutton hospital on Monday, September 12.

The driver of the vehicle was given medical attention for minor injuries.

A witness described how King's Mill staff quickly cleaned up the scene and repaired most of the damage as the car was towed away.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving about the legal alcohol limit and has since been charged.

Clair Towndrow, 48, Hill Fields, South Brompton, in Derbyshire, will appear before a court at a future date.