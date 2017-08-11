WATCH: CCTV shows the moment hero takes on two armed robbers at Warsop petrol station

Incredible CCTV footage shows the moment a hero taxi driver takes on two armed robbers at a Warsop petrol station

Brave Karl Holden stopped to take on robbers armed with a knife and a gun at the Castelle Service Station on Sherwood Street.

He had been passing in his taxi when he saw two men enter the garage with scarves about their faces.

CCTV footage shows him entering the store just as the two masked men leave, he grapples with them both and manages to knock one to the floor, both they both flee.

Garage owner Tristan King praised Karl, who works for ACE-ABC taxis for his actions.

He said: “He (Karl) told me he thought something was quite right so he parked right in front of the door. “By that point they were just about to leave, so I tackled them and went for the guy with the gun first.

“He managed to get hold of them and roughed them up a bit. Honestly, the CCTV footage looks like something out of an action film. “His actions meant we could get a better look at their faces on CCTV, thanks to this hero of a man who put his life at risk.”

Mr Holden said he “acted on impulse and said he felt like he needed to help”. Mr King said the thieves only got away with about £100 – as that is the most cash ever kept on site.

He said: “It was an awful thing for our staff to have to go through, but we want to celebrate what Karl has done and will be giving him a reward.”

Mr King said he had now employed a company to watch the CCTV at the garage so police could be called immediately if anything similar happened and because he wanted his staff to feel safe.

Otis Kirby, aged 20, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.