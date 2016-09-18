UPDATE: Woman bailed after Notts street fight

Two people have been arrested for GBH after a fight spilled onto a Sutton street.

Police were called to a property in Kirkby Road and a man and a woman were arrested for causing Grievous Bodily Harm and the woman has since been bailed.

Witnesses reported the incident in the early evening of September 16, where a group were seen fighting outside in the vicinity of Ashland Road and the Rooley Avenue.

There are reports of weapons being used in the fight including a machete and an iron bar but these are as yet unconfirmed by police.

One man who saw the scene unfold said: “A woman got hit in the face with a bar and her boyfriend got hit with a machete.”

He also described a large gash on the the victim's leg.

Other witnesses described a huge police presence in the area with armed police and several police cars called out and areas cordoned off with tape as forensics offices investigaed the violent incident.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed two people were arrested by armed officers today. They did not confirm a machete was used in the street fight.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield this afternoon.

“Shortly after 5.30pm several police cars arrived at the incident and swiftly arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A 42-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the incident. Both remain in police custody.

“A man was taken to hospital and treated for injuries not thought to be life threatening and a woman was also treated for minor injuries.

"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. If you did witness the incident and have not yet spoken to us, please call 101 quoting incident number 720 of the 16 September 2016."