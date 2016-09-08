UPDATE: Knife attacker at large after ‘chasing victim down Notts street with two blades’

Witnesses have described the scene in Sutton earlier this afternoon after a ‘half-naked’ man armed with knives and a woman in a dressing gown chased a male down the street.

Neighbours on Barnes Crescent and Leamington Drive alerted the Chad to the attack, after watching the two suspected attackers pursue the other male, shouting and

Barnes Crescent is the fourth location in Ashfield to witness a knife attack in recent weeks.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed they have made one arrest, but the man said to be armed with two kitchen knives as not been identified and police inquiries in the area continue.

A witness on Leamington Drive told of the ‘terrifying incident, and said she saw the male ‘attacker’ appearing to have blood on his face but the victim’s whereabouts is unknown.

Annabelle, 36, told us: “I was outside on my front lawn mowing the garden - a gentleman on a bike came round the corner and was chased by a man with a really big kitchen knife.

“They were just shouting and swearing. I wanted to get out of the way. It was terrifying. You don’t expect it when you’re mowing the lawn.”

“I got my husband to ring 999 and then they went down the road.

Then shortly later she said she saw the alleged attacker reappear: “The gentleman with the knife came back with a big cut down his face. The lady chased after him. I don’t know what happened to the other guy, this was all somewhere out of sight. A number of police cars searched the scene, added Annabelle, who hopes the situation has coeem to an end. “I would have through they’ve found him, there was a lot people around,” he added.

Police were seen raiding a house in Barnes Crescent shortly after the incident and the door of number 72 in the street on the Leamington Estate remains sprawled over the front lawn in pieces.

Police are still hunting for a male after an incident involving a knife.

Lisa Hailes, a friend of the female involved in the incident is now looking after her house after officers broke down the door.

She said: “People are saying he was running around with knives, the woman was half naked as well. I wasn’t here so I don’t know.

“I’m presuming he was taken away unless he’s still in here somewhere.”

Another neighbour who witnessed the incident of the attack said: “I was in the yard when I heard the commotion. They smashed some lad’s bike up last night and the person, the parent of the person who owned the bike and videoed it.

“He was chasing him with no shirt on just trousers and a knife in each hand. I saw them come back, the pair of them, and go in the house

“I asked the police why they smashed into that house and took her out but not him and they said he wasn’t there..

“They said he must have gone straight out the back.”

“The knives were like a butcher’s knife, steak knife - one big and one a smaller kitchen.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in Barnes Crescent and Leamington Drive at 12.20pm. The reports ere of a male and a female seen persueing another male. officers attended he scene. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

“We have no reports of any injuries and no one has presented themselves as a victim. Our inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information to aid the investigation should call 101, quoting incident number 356 of September 8.