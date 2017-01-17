Sutton factory fined £766k after man’s leg crushed in machine

A Sutton firm has been handed a hefty fine after a worker lost part of his leg in an accident.

Meridian Lightweight Technologies, on Orchard Way, was described as having ‘rotten’ and ‘ineffective’ health and safety systems, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Following a series of fires in 2014, engineer Michael Rewston climbed onto a heavy pressing machine to repair damage.

But a half-ton plate fell on him, crushing his left leg.

The Calladine Park factory laid off 137 workers just before Christmas 2014 as a result of the incident, and it’s ‘lackadaisical’ approach to safety cost its biggest contract, with Jaguar Land Rover, the court heard.

The company, which produces die cast car components, admitted two health and safety breaches for failure to discharge its care of duty to employees safety.

Judge Sarah Buckingham, sentencing, said: “This accident has had a devastating and irreversible impact on Mr Rewston’s quality of life. He now has a prosthetic leg and has to use a wheelchair when his leg is sore.

“Someone who was a fit, healthy and active man, used to heavy physical work and holidays has had his life turned upside down.”

The firm was slammed because the incident followed a previous fine for breaching regulations and bosses were said to have ignored warnings from its then Health and Safety adviser Steven Key.

The judge said this was “further evidence of the lackadaisical approach given toward matters of health and safety.”

The plant would ‘routinely’ have small fires about twice a day, caused by molten magnesium spitting onto the factory floor, but safety functions were ‘regularly overridden’ to continue operations, the court heard.

The judge said it was clear from Mr Key’s statement “that the culture within the company in 2014 encouraged an ineffective and lazy approach to the risks.”

In mitigation the company was praised for ‘overhauling’ both its management and health and safety procedures, ‘to mitigate their culpability and correct and or remove rotten or ineffective Health and Safety systems,” said the judge.

Bosses were also given credit for their early guilty pleas and for treating Mr Rewston in an ‘exemplary manner’ after the incident. The judge said: “His job was kept open for him, he was paid his full salary throughout his absence from work. He now works full-time as a maintenance supervisor and remains a valued member of MLT’s workforce.”

For these reasons the fines, for the two charges of failure to discharge their duty of care, were reduced from £1.2million to £766,000.

Julia Kendricks, the firm’s barrister, said that due to the significant downturn suffered by the company since the incident a payment period of four years would be needed to prevent further pressure on finances.