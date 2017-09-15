Speeding motorists targeted in Notts

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 18:
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
*oppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.