Speeding motorists targeted in Notts

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, September 18:

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A617, Kirklington;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

*oppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com