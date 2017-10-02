Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, October 2:
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;
* B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.
For further information, see www.nottspeed.com
