Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 7:

* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com