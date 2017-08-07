Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 7:
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.