Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, July 31:
* A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A616, Ompton;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
