Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Latest speed camera locations.
Latest speed camera locations.
0
Have your say

Mobile speed cameras will be out in the following Nottinghamshire locations during the week commencing Monday, July 24:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton JoyceA6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com