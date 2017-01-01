Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed camera vans are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads.

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 2:

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com