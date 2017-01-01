Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be in the following Nottinghamshire locations from Monday, January 2:
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6075 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent;
* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;
* Spring Lane, Lambley.
For more details, see www.nottspeed.com