Speeding crackdown on 20 Notts Roads

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire roads this week.

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following locations across Nottinghamshire from Monday, December 5:

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Carlton-in-Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616, Ompton;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6075 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Clifton Road, Ruddington;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford.

For more details, see www.nottspeed.com