REVEALED: The top 20 British postcodes where stolen identities are for sale on the web

Personal data belonging to up to a quarter of Britons is available for sale on the hidden internet, according to surveillance of encrypted online stores trading in stolen identities pieced together from hacked accounts and social media.

Cyber fraudsters are collecting material across the country but are also focusing on particular areas. Intelligence company C6, which monitors the cryptomarkets selling identities, said fraudsters often targets areas with higher levels of rented or cheaper housing, to find addresses where goods bought using stolen identities could be delivered.

The number of people in each postcode area whose email address and password is being sold by cyber hackers.

Other more wealthy postcodes might also be targeted for en masse cold calling scams to obtain individuals’ bank account details.

Here are the 20 postcodes areas where the most identities of individuals are being offered for sale on the Dark Web.

:: LE 2 (south Leicester) 28,935 identities

:: LE2 (west Leicester) 26,745

:: LE4 (north Leicester) 26,316

:: NG5 (north Nottingham) 21,766

:: NN3 (east Northampton) 21,206

:: PR1 (central Preston) 20,677

:: LE5 (east Leicester) 19,549

:: PR2 (north Preston) 19,543

:: CF5 (west Cardiff) 18.799

:: CF24 (central/east Cardiff) 17,477

:: NG9 (west Nottingham/Beeston) 17,419

:: B77 (Tamworth) 17,114

:: B98 (Redditch) 16,503

:: NG8 (north west Nottingham) 16,401

:: WV10 (north Wolverhampton) 16,004

:: CV6 (north Coventry) 15,802

:: LU3 (north Luton) 15,751

:: GU14 (Farnborough, Hants) 15,743

:: NG16 (Derbyshire/Notts) 15,664

:: LU2 (east/south Luton) 15,504



