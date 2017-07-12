Reports from the courts

Mansfield’s Magistrates’ Court lists - who has appeared?

Violence

Marc Gore, aged 24, of Rowan Drive, Kirkby, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Heath, 29, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield admitted using threatening, abusive words of behaviour. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paige Murphy, 22, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield admitted assault. She was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Henderson, aged 58, of Sherwood Avenue, Mansfield admitted two counts of assault. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation and costs of £85.

Micellaneous

Janis Libans, 27, of Linby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Smith, 35, of Mayfield Terrace, Mansfield admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He also admitted the possession of cannabis. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Tina Dennis, 27, of Crompton Street, Sutton, damaged a motor vehicle, intending to destroy or damage it. She was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £450 compensation and £85 costs.

Motoring

Florin Gheorghe, 37, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, drove a Citroën Picasso without due care and attention. He was also found guilty of driving without the correct insurance. He was given seven points on his licence, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Victoria Law, 71, of South Avenue, Rainworth admitted being the driver of a vehicle when an accident occurred, damaging another vehicle. She failed to stop and failed to give her name and address. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. She also admitted three counts of driving without insurance. She was fined a further £500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Rooney, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was given six points on his licence, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Gibson, 28, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, admitted driving a motor vehicle with 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Jacob Murfin, 20, of Sunningdale Close, Kirkby admitted driving a motor vehicle with 43 mcg in 100ml of breath. He was fined £250, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Leech, 23,of Egmanton Road, Meden Vale, admitted driving a motor vehicle with 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years.

Brynn Davis, 36, of St Helen’s Drive, Selston, admitted driving Peugeot 307 with 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £325, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Drugs

John Keenan, 47, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted to producing cannabis resin, a class B drug. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Christopher Amatt, 25, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when driving a vehicle. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Breach

Shane Price, 29, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted breaching a restraining order. The order was extended by six months and he will have GPS monitoring equipment fitted. He was ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaina Sinclair, aged 18, of Church Street, Pleasley, failed to comply with a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court on April 4 2017. She was fined £20.