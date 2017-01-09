Reports from the courts

Cases which were recently completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Eva Gromek, 59, of Watson Avenue Mansfield admitted stealing clothing, food, cosmetics and other items to the value of £252.67 from TK Maxx. She was fined £120, ordered to pay compensation of £125 with victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Josh Aiden Hind, 20, of Linden Street Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to stealing £1,751.04 cash from a woman. The offence was committed while a community order for assault was in force. He was committed to detention for a total of 12 weeks with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 18 days.

Willem David Brewer, 23, of no fixed address admitted stealing stole a bluetooth speaker worth £50 from Sainsburys. He also pleaded guilty stealing food, lighters and a torch from Wilkinsons. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for one year and ordered to pay compensation of £50 with victim surcharge of £115.

Michael Leslie Newton 37, of David street Kirkby admitted stealing meat joints to the value of £64.49 from ALDI. He was committed to prison for one month suspended for 12 months, with a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £40.

Alexandra Jessica Clarridge, 20, of Sunnycroft Court Mansfield admitted stealing a total of £569 from Larch Farm public house, Ravenshead. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours within the next 12 months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £569.

Motoring offences

Arran John Martin, 25, of Fairfield Close Nether Langwith, pleaded guilty to driving with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £250 with costs of £250 and £30 victim surcharge.

Morgan Taylor, 22, of Pecks Hill Mansfield admitted driving with 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqulified from driving for 20 months, fined £250 with costs of £85 and £85.

Jeanette Bak, 53, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Grant Vaughan, 28, of Linden Street Shirebrook admitted driving with 103 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Vaughan also pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident and failing to stop. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for six days with a 100 hours unpaid work requirement to be completed within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victim surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Thomas John Cundy, 47, of Blidworth Way Papplewick pleaded guilty to being party to the transfer of two shotguns and that eh did not within seven days of the transfer give notice by registered post or recorded delivery service to the Chief Officer of Police for Nottinghamshire Police. He was fined £1,000, with victim surcharge of £100 and costs of £85. The shotguns were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Kevin McFarlane, 36, of Egmanton Road Meden Vale admitted using a public electronic communications network to call council officers, threatening harm that was grossly offensive or of an indecent obscene or menacing character. He was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for a year and ordered to pay costs of £250 and victim surcharge of £115.

Alison McNabb, 36, of Blackburn View Boughton admitted using threatening behaviour. She was discharged conditionally for six months with a victim surcharge of £20.

Stephen Fox, 56, of Jubilee Road Sutton, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words. He was discharged conditionally for six months with victim surcharge of £15 and costs of £85.

Richard Gibson, 45, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Andrew Rose, 42 of James Murray Mews, Mansfield admitted he entered the bus depot on Sutton Road, Mansfield as a trespasser with intent to steal. He was given a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for eight weeks, ordered to pay £200 compensation with costs of £85.

Liam Baker, 24, of Lime Street, Sutton admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £50 with £75 costs.

Robert Anthony Partington, 28, of Cedar Close, Skegby admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. Suspended sentence order was varied now as follows: committed to 30 weeks imprisonment suspended for 15 months with original rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement to continue.

Violence

Gregory Martin McTigue, 30, of Ridgeway Lane Warsop pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days and unpaid work of 80 hours. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Peter Arbon, 47, of Hatfield Avenue Meden Vale pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and 80 hours unpaid work. He had to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Justin Anton Stanley Davis 23, of Dalestorth Avenue Mansfield admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. He also admitted assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. Davis also pleaded guilty to damaging an internal door, a glass pane to an external door, table chairs mirror and crockery belonging to a woman and a sliding door valued at £50 at the Queen’s Medical Centre. He was sentenced to a total of five months, given a restraining order, with compensation of £250.

Marek Ostas, 21 of Broomhill Lane Mansfield was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks. Offence was so serious because it was a category one offence of domestic violence and a sustained attack. He was given a restraining order with victim surcharge of £115.

Ryan John Ward, 31, of Kelstedge Drive, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a man. He was fined £40 with £50 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Drugs

Patrick Higgins, 47, of Meadow Avenue Mansfield admitted possessing a quantity of class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85. The drugs were ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Lee Jackson, 18, of Baslow Way, Mansfield admitted possessing class B drug cannabis. He was fined £50 with victim surcharge of £30.

Criminal damage

Morgan Taylor, 22, of Pecks Hill, Mansfield admitted damaging a motor vehicle to an unknown value. He was ordered to pay compensation of £500 and costs of £85.

Ashley Reed, 25, of Alexandra Terrace, Stanton Hill pleaded guilty to damaging a glass pane window valued at £300 belonging to a woman. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for eight days with a 40 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months. He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation and issued with a restraining order.

Ellis Cheeseman, 18, of Leen Valley Drive Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug cocaine and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of 20 months and cost of £85.

Christopher Andrew Carter, 34 of Ling Forest Close Mansfield admitted being in possession of class A drug cocaine. Carter, who had previously pleaded not guilty was fined £160 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300.