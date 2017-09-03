Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Theft

Jordan Lee Manthorpe, 19, of Elder street, Sutton pleaded guilty to stealing petrol to the value of £49. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £49.43 with costs of £85. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Alan Evans, 27, of Eyam Close Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing razor blades worth £27 from Tesco; razor blades worth £27 from Boots and failing to surrender at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was committed to prison for a total of £24 weeks. Offence so serious because prolific offender, offending whilst on suspended sentence order and community order, fails to comply with community orders. A victim surcharge of £115 was also made.

Miscellaneous

David Toovey, 30, of Vickers Street, Warsop admitted to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour. He was fined £60 with a victim surcharge of £30, and costs of £85.

Lee Rowland Allsop, 45, of Brierley Road Sutton, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman. It was a protracted period of harrasment causing significant distress upset and anxiety, with many texts, calls and visits, aggravated by previous convictions. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement, with 40 hours upnpaid work in the next 12 months and pay £200 compensation. a restraining order was made.

Reece Donaghy, 19, of Wood Lane Church Warsop admitted harassing a female in that he continually attempted to contact her by text and in person despite repeated requests to stop. A community order was made with a building better relationships programme of 30 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Steven Gordon Hannah, 34, of Leeming Lane Mansfield Woodhouse admitted taking a vehicle without consent and causing an accident which damaged a wall. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks - offence serious because committed on licence, aggravated by record, it was a mean offence taking grandma’s car and causing substantial damage. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Charles Richard Tomlinson, 51, of High Hazels Drive Huthwaite was found guilty of using a mobile phone while driving. He was fined £100 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £200.

Piotr Checinski, 29 of College house Mansfield was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £268 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £250.

Breach

Cameron Willow, 23, of Willow Crescent, Sutton admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend on two occasions. He was fined £50.

Drugs

Jaelen Mead, 18, of New Lane Stanton Hill admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Lance Peter Musgrove, 27, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield admitted possessing cannabis. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85

criminal damage

Gary Mark Sykes, 48, of Columbia Avenue Mansfield was found guilty of damaging a door. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days and a restraining order was made. He was fined £240, ordered to pay £180 compensation and costs of £200.