Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Chad William Eccleston, 21, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton pleaded guilty to assaulting a male. He was fined £250 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thangawadivel Pirabhakaran, 40, of Westfield Lane Mansfield, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 22 weeks, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days, with costs of £200 and victim surcharge of £115. A restraining order was made.

Julie Marie Moore, 44, of Tideswell court Mansfield admitted assaulting a male and being drunk and disorderly. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement of 20 days and she was ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Christopher Michael Snowball, 32 of Westfield Lane, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £150 and victim surcharge of £115. A restraining order was made.

theft

Willem David Brewer, 23, of Commercial Gate Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing a Phillips razor to the value of £45.99 from Boots. It was committed during a suspended sentence period. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement of nine months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £45.99 and costs of £85.

Paul Anthony Godfrey, 50, of Dunsil Road Mansfield Woodhouse admitted stealing food and household items from ASDA worth £159.37. He was committed to prison for six weeks with £115 victim surcharge.

Matthew Peter Aspinall, 32, of Waterson Avenue, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Chanel aftershave worth £92 from Boots. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days and an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £92.

Kelly Ann Maltby, 38, of Frederick Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing fragrance valued at £40 from Boots. It was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence. She was committed to prison for a total of 18 weeks.

Motoring

Steven Luke Burgess, 22, of Frith Grove Ladybrook pleaded guilty to driving with the proportion of a controlled drug cannabis in his bloodstream exceeding the prescribed limit. He also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. Burgess also admitted failing to stop after an accident. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Stephen John Roberts, 41, of Blake Crescent Mansfield admitted driving while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to deliberately damaging the driver door of a Nissan Micra. He was committed to prison for a total of 70 days.

Majid Oppal, 35, of Walesby Drive, Kirkby admitted driving with the proportion of a controlled drug namely elta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood was above the specified limit. He also admitted having an offensive weapon namely an extendable baton in a public place. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £100.

Anthony Steven Lumley, 41, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield admitted driving while disqualified without insurance. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. He had previous driving while disqualified convictions and offence committed when police officer had told him he was disqualified he bought a car on the same day. He was ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement and to pay costs of £115. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Miscellaneous

Kyle Jamie Evans, 25, of Commercial Gate Mansfield pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Irene Cash, 25, of Spinney Close Kirkby, pleaded guilty to committing fraud in that she deliberately made a false representation by using a receipt to show stolen goods had been purchased. She was discharged conditionally for two years with £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Stefan Lord, 30, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a male. He was fined £200 with £30 victim surcharge.

Michael William Yates, 61, of Cherry Grove, Mansfield pleaded guilty to failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstance which would affect his entitlement to disability living allowance. He was fined £600 with victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85.

Daniel James Britton, 31, of Stacey Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to damaging a window of unknown value belonging to JET petroleum. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay compensation of £500.

Luke Andrew King, 27, of Hucklow Court Mansfield admitted damaging a window to value unknown belonging to a woman. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Jamie Stephen Strouther, 27, of Pye Avenue, Mansfield admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Mansfield Market Place. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Thomas Smith, 18, of Fritchley Court Mansfield, admitted damaging a window of value unknown. He was discharged conditionally for 24 months with compensation of £30, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £20.

Breach

Steven John Roberts, 41, of Blake Crescent Ravensdale admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. He was committed to prison for 14 days.

Shaina Jane Sinclair, 18, of Church Street Pleasley admitted he failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend twice. New and varied requirements: rehabilitation activity requirement, original requirements to continue unpaid work requirement.

Curtis John Staley, 28, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend on three occasions. New and varied requirements: carry out unpaid work for 60 hours within the next 12 months, with an additional 10 hours added to mark the breach.

Naomi Natasha Toor, 31 pleaded guilty to failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend twice. A supervision default order was made with a 20 hour unpaid work requirement.

Tallon William Ceecil Bladen, 29, of Arden Grove Ollerton admitted attending Maid Marion Way Boughton while prohibited by a restraining order. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks, reason so serious because third breach of order imposed in May this year. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Lee Daniel Price, 37, of Redruth Drive Mansfield admitted breaching the requirements of a supervision default order. It was the second breach of a post sentence supervision order and non compliance with a court order. He was committed to prison for 10 days.

Kieran Stephen Bonser, 21, of Marlborough Road, Kirkby admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, with costs of £60.

Drugs

Gary Pay, 57, of Manvers View Boughton admitted possessing cannabis. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.