Police trying to trace owner of stolen iPod found in Somercotes

Police are trying to find the owner of an iPod they believe may have been stolen.

The iPod was found at an address in Somercotes on December 7 and officers believe it is likely to have been stolen within two weeks of being discovered.

PC Chris Morris said: "This iPod was probably stolen from a vehicle in either the last few weeks of November or early December. When it's switched on a name appears on the screen. If you have had an iPod stolen please contact me and, if you can prove ownership, I can return it to you."

Anyone who thinks the iPod might be theirs should contact PC 14032 Morris by either ringing 101 or sending him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.