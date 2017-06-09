Police probe after attempted cable thefts cause chaos for rail commuters

A criminal investigation has been launched after thieves attempted to steal cable from a railway line in Nottinghamshire - affecting trains and resulting in delays for passengers.

Cable was cut on two consecutive nights in locations close to Shireoaks station, near Worksop, which is an area targeted by cable thieves a few years ago.

At 10.15pm on Friday June 2, cable was cut near to Shireoaks Junction which affected trains on the Worksop to Sheffield and Worksop to Nottingham lines.

On the previous night, just before 12pm, rail workers disturbed a group of men on a foot crossing near the station. The men fled but left trailers, bikes and cut cable at the scene.

Detective Constable Gavin Buck, from the British Transport Police, said: “We have launched an investigation by a dedicated team of officers. We are also in the process of forensically examining items left by the would-be thieves.

“We are doing all we can to find those responsible, but I would like to urge members of the public to be vigilant and report any information, including suspicious people or vehicles near the railway, which may help us stop such crimes taking place and catch those responsible.

“Cable theft is not a victimless crime – far from it. Train delays and cancellations directly affect people getting to work, visiting family and travelling to hospital appointments.”

Anyone with information can call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 696 of 3/6, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.