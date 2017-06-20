Police investigating burglaries at Sutton warehouse recover £3 million of stolen goods

Police investigating two burglaries at a Sutton warehouse have recovered over £3 million of stolen goods after executing a warrant in North Lincolnshire.

The two burglaries occurred at Chicco Artsana on May 29 and 30, when over 3,000 units of baby and child products, worth around £250,000, were stolen including pushchairs, baby chairs, cribs and child car seats.

As part of the investigation, a warrant was executed on June 1 at business premises within the Humberside Police force area, where officers recovered nearly 1,700 of the stolen Chicco products, as well as thousands of other stolen items including laptops. consumables and lorries of various sizes. A significant cannabis grow was also found.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are now working with detectives from Humberside Police as part of the investigation. Forensic officers from both Nottinghamshire and Humberside also attended the premises.

On Friday 16 June 2017, as a result of further enquires, officers from the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Team, Neighbourhood Support Unit and Tactical Support Team worked with several teams from West Yorkshire in executing a number of warrants in the Leeds area. A number of arrests were made and a large volume of property relating to this and other matters have been recovered.

Sergeant Simon Scales, a Partnership Sergeant covering the Ashfield District area, who led the investigation, said: "The case is fast paced, linking in criminality from across four Force areas. The investigation, although complex, is progressing positively and I’d like to thank Chicco Artsana, West Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police for their assistance."

Four men and a woman from the North Lincolnshire area, aged 59, 59, 33, 62 and 42, and a 33-year-old man, from the Leeds area, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been released pending further investigation.

If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 125 of 30 May 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.