Police hunting power tool thieves

Police are seeking three men in connection with the theft of over £6,000 of power tools from a building trade firm.

Three men in a white Transit van drove into the public car park at LPM Plant Hire and Sales Ltd in Boughton on August 31 and walked into a private area before placing a number of power tools in the van and driving away.

Enquiries revealed the van was fitted with cloned number plates.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any information, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 394 of 1 September 2017.