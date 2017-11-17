Police hunting for alleged arsonist after Tibshelf blaze

Police have confirmed that a fire at a Tibshelf property earlier this week is believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze on Derwent Drive, which is believed to have ignited between 7pm on Tuesday November 14 and 9.50am the following morning, caused substantial damage.

Detective Sergeant Steve Warren said: “Following a joint investigation with the fire service, the cause of the fire is believed to be malicious ignition and is being treated as arson.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Elizabeth Cross on 101 quoting reference number 17000496972, or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.