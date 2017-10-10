Police concern for woman missing from Sutton

Police are concerned for the safety of a woman who has gone missing from Sutton.

Susan Laud, 54, went missing from Sutton at around 3.45pm yesterday (Monday).

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall with white hair in a bob which is sometimes tied in a purple ribbon. She is believed to be wearing a black dress with lace sleeves, a cream cardigan over the top and sandals. She was also carrying a large cream bag, a plastic carrier bag and carries a purple blanket in a bag.

If you see Susan or have any information that could help, call police on 101, quoting incident 710 of 9 October 2017 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.