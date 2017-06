Police are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from his Sutton home.

Guy Fagence, 46, was last seen on June 16.

He is believed to have connections to the Nottingham City Centre area.

Guy is described as white, 6ft, of very thin build and has short, light brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1002 of 16 June 2017.