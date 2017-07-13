Police concern for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Macey Bondswell was reported missing from the Southwell area at around 11am today (Thursday).

She is white, of a slim build and is around 5ft 4ins tall. She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper and black leggings.

Police believe she has links to Hyson Green, St Ann’s and the Carlton areas of Nottingham.

If you have seen Macey or know where she might be, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 305 of 13 July 2017.