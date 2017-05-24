Police appeal after two men found injured in Mansfield

A man suffered leg injuries thought to be caused by a knife in Mansfield last night (Tuesday).

Police were called at 11.40pm to reports of two men found with injuries.

Officers attended Westfield Lane where ambulance crews were treating a 29-year-old man for leg injuries thought to be sustained by a knife. He was taken to Nottingham Queen's Medical Centre where his injuries were assessed as not being life threatening.

Another man, 37, was also found at the scene with facial injuries.

A police investigation has been launched to establish what took place.

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1026 of 23 May 2017.