Police appeal after fuel is stolen from vehicles in Riddings

Police are appealing for information after fuel was stolen from a number of vehicles in Riddings.

There have been three incidents where the fuel tanks to cars have been damaged and petrol stolen. The incidents have occurred while cars have been parked overnight on Bradshaw Avenue and Church Street, and in the car park of Riddings Park Community Centre between June 7 and 11.

PCSO Richard Plant of the Somercotes and Riddings Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the Riddings area during that time, or have any information please get in touch.

“It is also worth a reminder to car owners to, if they can, park in a secure garage or in areas which are well lit and if you are going on a long journey, to fill up in the morning rather than the night before.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PCSO Plant on 101, or send him a message online through the ‘Contact Us’ page of the Derbyshire Police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.