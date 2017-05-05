Police appeal after alleged theft at East Midlands Designer Outlet

Officers investigating an alleged theft at East Midlands Designer Outlet have released images of three men that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Three men entered the food court at the outlet at 7.20pm on Monday, April 17.

The men allegedly stole phone accessories from a stand within the food court and then left. They were seen to get into a taxi which took them to Nottingham.

One of the men was described as white, wearing a baseball cap, a dark coloured jacket and top, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

The second man was described as black with short dark hair and was wearing a black jacket and top, dark coloured bottoms and trainers and was carrying a brown paper bag.

The third man was black and was wearing a black padded jacket, grey hooded top with the hood worn up, grey jogging bottoms, black and white shoes and was also carrying a brown paper bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Laura Goodwin on 101 quoting reference number 17000160011.