Picture released of couple killed in Meden Vale crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

Police investigating a crash in Meden Vale in which two pedestrians were killed are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Pedestrians Sandra and Michael Dangerfield were in collision with a car on Netherfield Lane at around 1.25pm on Saturday. Both Sandra, 66, and Michael, 72, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident but are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident 450 of October 14.

