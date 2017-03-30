Pensioner tells court historical sex offences did not happen

A former teacher from Blidworth has denied the historical sexual abuse of two schoolgirls and the rape of a female.

Christopher Metcalfe, aged 70, of Cross Lane, is on trial at Derby Crown Court, where he denies two counts of indecently assaulting a girl aged between nine and 10, two counts of indecently assaulting a girl aged under 14 and one of raping a woman.

During cross examination Metcalfe said the attacks “simply did not happen”

One woman told police she had been sexually molested by Metcalfe at the age of about 10, when he was her primary school teacher.

She said he had touched her private parts under the table in class as he read a story to them and in a cubicle at a swimming baths.

But Metcalf said he remembered swimming trips but insisted no inappropriate touching took place

Another woman who was aged nine at the time said she was also abused at his house.

Metcalfe said the girl went to his home but only on a simple errand.

Metcalfe worked as a teacher of rural studies at Skegby Hall, a social services-run home with educational premises.

The alleged rape victim said he had driven her to his house and raped her when she was a 15-year-old in care at Skegby Hall.

But he told the jury the offences “simply didn’t happen” and the trip to his house was just to drop off his dogs.

He confirmed pupils came to his farm to see animals but said they were always accompanied by parents.

Under cross-examination, he insisted he had initially told police he “wasn’t aware” of whether he had kissed a girl in a shower as he was “in shock” at being arrested.

The trial continues.