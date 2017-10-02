Notts woman appears in court over alleged stabbing

A Nottinghamshire woman who allegedly stabbed her partner at a Lincolnshire caravan park has appeared in court.

Chelsea Wilkie, 23, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, is charged with wounding with intent.

She was arrested on Tuesday August 29 at the Laver Leisure Golden Sands Holiday Park in Ingoldmells where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

Wilkie appeared at Lincoln Crown Crout via videolink from Peterborough prison today (Monday), when she spoke only to confirm her name.

Judge Helen Malcolm QC adjourned the case until October 30 when Wilkie will re-appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing.

Wilkie was remanded in to custody until her next court appearance.

Emergency services were called to the Golden Sands holiday park during the early hours of 29 August following reports of a domestic incident at one of the caravans.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for treatment for an injury.