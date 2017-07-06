Notts police hunt masked axe men who smashed their way into a home

Nottinghamshire police are hunting for the three masked men who smashed their way into a home as the occupants fled in fear.

One of the men was carrying an axe and another was wearing a Scream-style mask during the aggravated burglary.

The occupants ran out of the front door while the men smashed through a window at the back and climbed inside. Nothing was taken in the break-in, off Arnold Lane, Gedling, at around 12.40pm on Thursday 8 June 2017.

Police have now released CCTV stills of the men pictured after they entered the victim’s back garden by climbing over a fence. They also fled over the fence.

Although their faces are covered, officers are appealing to anyone who recognises their clothing, build or postures to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of 8 June 2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.