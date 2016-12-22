Motorcyclist in hospital after Glapwell crash

A motorcylist is being treated for injuries but not said to be in critical condition after an incident between Glapwell and Mansfield.

Reports came in of an accident on the A617 between Mansfield Road, Doe Lea and Dale Lane, Glapwell.

A source said: "I saw it as I drove in this morning. The biker was on the floor with a blanket over him but it must have just happened as no emergency services were on the scene. That was around 8.45am.

"Not sure if he's just come off his bike on ice as I couldn't see another vehicle involved."

Police attended the incident and said there had been a collision with a car.

The site has been cleared but traffic continues to move slowly in the area.