Mansfield Town owner caught up in Barcelona terror attack

The owner of Mansfield Town Football Club, John Radford, has been speaking out after being caught up in the Barcelona terror attack.

John was with his wife Carolyn on Las Ramblas yesterday (Thursday), when he head a loud bang, he told the BBC.

13 people were killed after a van was driven into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona yesterday (Thursday). PHOTO - SWNS

After seeing people running, he said he and his wife "stayed with the flow" until they reached their hotel, where they were locked inside.

He told the BBC yesterday: "We're looking out at Las Ramblas and the city has gone quiet.

"As I sit looking out here, looking down towards the beach, at the roundabout, there's all the police cars and a crowd of about 400 people and the rest of the streets around that are all dead.

"I just feel sorry for all the people that have been injured in this."