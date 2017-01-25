Mansfield Magistrates’ Court List

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Assault

Donna Radford, 46, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield admitted assault. She was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and £85 in costs;

Jamie Belshaw, aged 26, of Sherwood Street, was found guilty of assault by beating. He was told to carry out 100 hours of paid work and ordered to pay costs of £400 and compensation of £100.

Disorder

Steven Davis, 32, of Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted damaging a glass panel in a door intending to destroy or damage such property, or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 and a victim surcharge of £20. He also admitted stealing a bottle of wine from Aldi, Litton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, to the value of £6.49. He was ordered to pay compensation of £6.49 and a victim surcharge of £85;

James Carroll, 37, of Thorney Walk, Mansfield admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause the victim to believe violence would be used against him or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence. He was given an 18-week prison sentence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115;

Adam Skelton, aged 24, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm distress. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £30;

Grant Naylor, aged 30, of Princes Street, Mansfield, admitted to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Drink-driving

Joan Buck, aged 71,of Church View Gardens, Annersely Woodhouse, admitted having 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while behind the wheel of a Fiat 500 – the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £370 and made to pay £85 in costs;

James Docherty, 41, of Fell Wilson Street, Mansfield, admitted to having 147mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while behind the wheel of a Peugeot 207. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, banned from driving for 36 months, made to pay costs of £200;

George Marinescu-Constantin, 40, of Park Avenue, Mansfield, admitted to having 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while behind the wheel of an Audi A4. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £310 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £31;

Robert Nicholson, aged 23, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted to having 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath while behind the wheel of a Citroën C2. He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250. He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Kristofer Slatcher, 25, of Jackson Terrace, Meden Vale, Mansfield, was found to have not paid a fine of £95 imposed in 2015, Further time to pay ordered.

Aaron Guy, 40, admitted to carrying an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in a public place. He was given a six-week suspended sentence and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115;

Joseph Burridge, 25, of no fixed abode, was found to have not paid a fine of £515 imposed in 2015. He was given a seven-day suspended sentence and told to pay £5 a week.

Reece Stirland, 24, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town admitted breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115;

Lucas Chapman, 19, of Heathfield Way, Mansfield, was found not to have paid a fine of £600 imposed by the court in 2016. He was told to pay £10 per fortnight commencing in February.

Amanda Hope, 38, damaged a Vauxhall Vectra to the value of an unknown amount, intending to destroy or damage such property, or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Motoring

Lewis Green, 29, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving a Mercedes E220 on the A608 Mansfield Road at 52mph in a 30mph zone. He was banned from driving for 14 days, fined £133 and ordered to pay costs of £85;

Ben Murray, 33, of Thorney Court, Mansfield admitted driving a Peugeot on the A6191 at 41 mph in a 30mph zone. He was given four penalty points on his driving licence, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and costs of £150;

Stephen Hall, 41, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted stealing cash, a television, Virgin TV Box, Wi-Fi box, bank card and PIN. He was given a 26-week suspended prison sentence and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim. He was ordered to pay compensation of £500 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Theft

David Nelson, 31, of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, admitted to stealing sandwiches and biscuits, to the value of £4, belonging to the Co-op on November 10, 2016. He also admitted to stealing stole two pizzas and a drink, to the value of £10, belonging to the Co-op on November 16, 2016, and two pizzas, to the value of £9.98, belonging to the Co-op on November 23, 2016. He was ordered to pay compensation of £23.98 and costs of £85;

Jarolslaw Bacherycz, 39, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield admitted stealing two speakers to the value of £49.98, belonging to Boots, Four Seasons shopping centre, Mansfield. He was told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £45 and to victim surcharge of £85;

Alice Hose, 28, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield admitted stealing Christmas box sets, value unknown, belonging to JTF Wholesale. She was given a community order to attend drug rehabilitation and ordered to pay £120 in compensation and £85 in costs.