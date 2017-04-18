Mansfield burglary sparks CCTV appeal

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Mansfield.

They have released a CCTV image and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Recognise this man?

“We’d like to speak to him in connection with a burglary at Ruddington Court, Mansfield, on Friday, February 10.

“If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 000201 of February 10, 2017.”