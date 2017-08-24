Mansfield betting shop robber jailed

A man who robbed a Mansfield betitng shop, after fleeing to the town to escape a police manhunt, has been jailed.

Nathan Huntingdon, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison, at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday after being found guilty at trial to two counts of robbery and a count of theft.

The 24-year-old unemployed man had robbed the Ermine Betfred in Lincoln on 11 July.

After speaking to witnesses, Lincolnshire police were able to establish that they needed to speak to Huntingdon and issued an appeal to track him down.

But he fled the city and travelled to Mansfield where he went on to commit a further robbery at the Ladbrokes betting office on Queen Street.

Detective Sergeant Tim Wilkinson, from CID at Lincoln, said: “With the help of the witnesses we were able to investigate and successfully discover the offender - Nathan Huntingdon. After he travelled to Mansfield to evade arrest, he then committed a further robbery and this shows how vital it was that he was located and put in front of the courts.”