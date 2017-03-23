Man walking his dog in South Normanton attacked and robbed

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and robbed while walking his dog in South Normanton.

The victim had been walking along Downing Street when he was approached by two men who asked him for a light.

When he reached into his pocket to find his lighter, they then attacked him and took cash and the lighter itself.

One of the robbers was white, about 6ft 1ins, of skinny build and with gold stud earrings in both ears. He had light brown hair that looked as if it had recently been shaved and was in the early stages of growing back.

He was wearing a dark brown or black jacket, bright blue jeans and white trainers, and spoke with what was described as an Eastern European accent.

The second was also white, about 5ft 6ins and of skinny build. He wore a dark grey zip-up hoodie, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers. He also spoke with what was thought to be an Eastern European accent.

It happened between 7am and 7.20am on Sunday, March 19.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Andrew Cocking on 101, quoting reference 17000116010.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.