Man tries to rob Alfreton bank by handing note to cashier

A man tried to rob a bank in Alfreton by handing a note to the cashier, police have said.

Officers are now appealing for help to trace the would-be bank robbery who walked into the Lloyds bank on High Street at about 3.20pm on Friday (January 27) and handed a note to the cashier. He left empty-handed shortly afterwards when the cashier raised the alarm.

The suspect has been described as young, of mixed heritage and about five feet tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a scarf across the bottom of his face.

He went into the bank through the side entrance and left by the front door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 17000038706, or contact Detective Constable Richard Marshall online using the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Homepage.aspx.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org